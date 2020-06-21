‘Adopt yoga as part of lifestyle for physical,mental well-being’

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) On the 6th International Yoga Day, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday exhorted people to make yoga a part of their lifestyle for physical and mental well-being.

“Let’s make yoga a part of our lifestyle so that it can be the best way to our physical and mental wellbeing,” Yediyurappa said.

Marking the day, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the International Yoga Day was being celebrated at a time when the world was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, hence the focus on health.

“Yoga is the best health insurance as it boosts immunity and enhances overall wellness. Let us make yoga part of our life,” said Sudhakar in a tweet.

Echoing Sudhakar, state health minister B Sriramulu said yoga was helpful for the overall wellness of the body, mind and soul.

“Yoga is useful for a healthy body. Let’s practice a new life style through yoga,” said the minister in a statement on the occasion.

“Yoga is India’s greatest contribution to the world. It combines mental and physical thinking, action, restraint and effectiveness. In daily life, yoga can keep the body and mind clear and focused,” said Tourism Minister C T Ravi in a statement here.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah said yoga should not be a one-day show and one should strive for practising it daily as it would help improve the health of all.

As performing yoga outdoor is not allowed due to Covid-induced extended lockdown till June 30, hundreds of people practised it with family at their home.

However, a section of youth performed yoga feats at the iconic Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat) in City Centre.

According to reports from cities and towns across the southern state, hundreds of people celebrated the historic day, practising yoga at their home for healthy life and sound mind.

“As yoga exercises are not allowed outdoor, to maintain social distancing and complying with the lockdown norms, the event went online with experts guiding citizens doing various exercises as per the protocol of the Ministry of Ayush in Dakshin Kannada’s district on the state’s west coast,” a health official told IANS here.

Yoga expert Gopalakrishna Delampady using the digital media, demonstrating yoga at his residence in Yeyyadi, Mangaluru where he was joined by students and faculty of St Aloysius college, SDM college and others.

–IANS

