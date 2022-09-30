Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that road safety is a high priority area for his government and the state has adopted a four-fold strategy to make the roads safer — by enforcement, education improvement in road engineering and emergency care.

He said this at SAFE convention organised by ‘Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) here. The Chief Minister has inaugurated an exhibition of new safe technologies for automobiles.

Highlighting the state’s performance in road safety initiatives, he said that Odisha has scored 66 per cent and categorized as ‘high performer’ in implementing road safety measures during an audit conducted by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

“The Supreme Court Committee has also rated some of our initiatives as best practices and suggested recommendations to neighbouring states. Our government has started a Reward scheme for the people who help road accident victims. I am happy to share that more and more people are coming forward to help the road accident victims,” Patnaik said.

He thanked the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for organising this event in collaboration with the state transport department. The convention will be a great occasion to address issues of road safety, environmental concerns and sharing solutions, he added.

Focussing on safety technologies, he said, with changing trends in the mobility sector, new technologies are being introduced for better and safer driving experiences. “It would be indeed a great experience here to know about new technologies behind safer and high-performing vehicles.”

Stating that road accidents are a serious cause of concern for all, Patnaik said many people lose their lives in road accidents across the country, including Odisha, every year. “This has a serious impact on families and the state’s economy,” he pointed out.

He expressed hope that the automobile manufacturers would continue to partner in state’s initiatives to make the roads safer and better.

Speaking on the occasion, transport minister Tukuni Sahu said that 7 lakh new vehicles are being registered in the state every year. “They are contributing immensely to the state’s economy. But, for increasing accidents, the growth is undermined,” she said.

She expressed hope that automobile manufacturers will bring in new and safe technology to help make the roads safer for people.

