Adoptions and abortions on the rise among international students

Pradip Rodrigues

It was a couple of months ago when some social service agencies and local politicians in the Peel Region had a meeting shrouded in secrecy about an alarming issue: There are about 10 pregnancies a month involving international students and a number of babies among this demographic who were being put up for adoption or foster care. More troubling was a reported rise in the cases of human sex trafficking involving international female students.

Puneet Dhillon a Communications & Research Analyst with the Punjabi Community Health Services (PCHS) has been researching this issue for months now and points to several factors responsible for this growing trend.

Last year on behalf of Baldev Mutta, CEO of PCHS, she spoke at a focus conference on the subject of human trafficking and international students organized by the University of Toronto.

Her findings revealed that:

70 percent of International Students were propositioned or knew about the trade- SMF or Sex For Money/Favours.

80 percent were financially vulnerable, lacked awareness of their rights, entitlements and emotional support deficit.

40 percent knew someone who had been approached for SMF.

PCHS has dealt with numerous cases of abused international female students including one young distraught student who came into their office 9 months pregnant. “She was about to deliver, she was disowned by her family and she didn’t have a health card,” said Puneet. The girl wanted to put her child in foster care preferably with a good Punjabi family and hoped to get her back once she was in a position to do so.

The student visa insurance doesn’t cover pregnancy and most social service agencies that could possibly help these at-risk pregnant girls don’t get specific funding for international students like they do for newcomers and refugees. And many young women are falling through the cracks.

“What makes this issue hard to deal with is that many of the colleges where these students are enrolled have washed their hands when it comes to covering pregnancies,” says Puneet. A fact echoed by Shalini Konanur, Executive Director and lawyer at SALCO (South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario) “International students are covered under OHIP for pre-existing conditions, however, if a pregnancy occurs here, it is used as a loophole not to give coverage.”

During COVID-19, international students wanting to terminate pregnancy can do so without having to pay for the procedure, same is the case for delivering a baby.

Traditionally social service organizations like Indus Community Services, PCHS, CASSA and many others existed and received government funding to provide services to newcomers, seniors and refugees. International students however were seen as a self-sufficient class of individuals who had coverage, help and counselling provided to them by their own colleges. But there are many services that international students require that would be better delivered by social service organizations that have great experience and expertise to help international students who fall through the cracks.

As the number of international students swells across the country, so are the number of serious problems that include suicide.

According to Irwin Rego, who runs SUNOH, an NGO dedicated to providing help to international students, there are at least 3 suicides a month across Canada. “Our initiative is to help these kids and address the issues of mental health and sex trafficking.

“I feel sorry for many of these students. The girls in particular are vulnerable, those from small Indian towns are clueless about city life. I know of instances where a girl’s passport has been taken by her boyfriend who pushed her into the sex trade as both of them were strapped for cash,” he adds.

At SALCO, Shalini is finding herself inundated with calls beyond the GTA. “Increasingly, many international students are studying in colleges in small towns that don’t have agencies and services with the cultural sensitivity when it comes to issues like pregnancy, termination or adoption. There is no framework and services for them like we have in Peel Region. I am getting calls from other provinces as well asking for legal advice on keeping or getting back their student status when they get into some kind of trouble,” she said.

The biggest problem facing vulnerable international female students in particular is the fact they aren’t aware of their rights. The fear of social stigma that will follow if they complain about being coerced or participating in the sex trade and how that would affect their permanent residency in Canada, not to mention their reputations.

The other issue is pregnancy that is a result of a consensual relationship. The pregnant student is terrified of losing her student status if she cannot continue her classes and also wonders how to pay for it given her precarious financial situation. “We work with students and give them two options, “says Shalini. “One is to give up the child for private adoption through Children’s Aid Society.

“There are two things the CAS can do, they can temporarily take care of the child and monitor the parents, the priority is not to take the child away but hope that the parent can take the child back,” says Shalini.

Mary Beth Moellenkamp, Service Director, Peel Children’s Aid said: “We currently have just 200 children in foster care, the lowest in Ontario.” The agency cannot reveal what percentage of those children come from international students. “We assist all people who come to us and their immigration status is not an issue,” she said.

According to Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO, Indus Family Services, his organization has repeatedly offered to partner with local colleges but are often rebuffed. “We approached Sheridan College offering services specifically designed to address the issues relating to their international students, but they said such services were and could be done by them,” he said. “We stand ready to assist Sheridan and for that matter any college,” he added.

Puneet Dhillon of PCHS says many of these issues could be avoided if these young international students could be better informed through a series of webinars that provide information about licensed resources they can access and the bylaws that protect them. Her experience is similar to that of other social service organizations: International female students are either reluctant or rarely complain about being sexually exploited or violated. “Victims never report sexual problems and coercion. We live in social enclaves, discriminate within the community and then label these women,” she added.

Many female international students are under pressure to pay for or pay back their families in India loans taken for their education. This prompts them to seek out boys with Canadian passports to marry which could be just the thing that could cause unwanted pregnancies with no prospect of marriage. There have been numerous instances of landlords seeking sexual favours in exchange for rent. These are the kinds of pressures facing many young and vulnerable international college students. In some cases, it will result in an abortion, unplanned motherhood or in the worse case scenario, suicide.

Social service organizations are worried and monitoring the situation. While there is more defined and generous funding for refugees and newcomers, things are somewhat nebulous when it comes to funding for social services catering exclusively to international students. What is clear is that this issue isn’t going away and is actually poised to get worse. The good news is there are a number of social service organizations able and willing to step up to the challenge.

As Gurpreet Malhotra points out: “These international students are for all practical matters Canadian citizens in waiting. Their well-being is therefore our responsibility.”