Adult film star Jessica Jaymes passes away

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Adult film star Jessica Jaymes who appeared on the show “Weeds” is dead. She was 43.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said that Jessica Michael Redding, who goes by the stage name Jessica Jaymes, was found unresponsive on Tuesday at her home on the 900 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue in San Fernando Valley, California, reports people.com.

She was pronounced dead at 4.20 p.m. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Jaymes’ husband made the horrifying discovery when he went to her home in North Hills to check on her after not hearing from her for a few days, according to The Blast.

When her husband arrived, he said he found Jaymes unconscious, The Blast reports. Emergency medical services responded to a call for cardiac arrest for a female, The Blast and TMZ report.

It was also reported that Jaymes had a history of seizures.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Jaymes got her start in adult entertainment in 2002. Two years later, she got her big break when she became Hustler Video’s first contract model.

She then went on to become the “Hustler Honey of the Year”. She later co-founded her own porn studio, Spizoo in 2008. The star was recognized for her work in the industry when she was inducted into the Adult Video News (AVN) Hall of Fame in 2018.

Aside from her career in porn, Jaymes is also known for her small role on “Weeds” and her appearances on “The Howard Stern Show”, “Celebrity Rehab Sober House” and “Vivid Valley”. She was very active on social media up until her death.

