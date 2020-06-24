Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy charged with 4 counts of sexual assault

Veteran porn star Ron Jeremy was charged with eight individual counts of sexual misconduct on Tuesday after allegedly raping three women and assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

The charges — which include sexual battery and forcible oral copulation — were confirmed on Tuesday, by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in an official press release.

On top of being charged with sexual battery and forcible oral copulation, Jeremy has been charged with three counts of forcible rape and three of forcible penetration by a foreign object.

Additionally, Jeremy allegedly assaulted two of the women at the same West Hollywood bar in 2017 on separate occasions. The accusers are aged 33 and 46.

The actor, who has performed in more than 2,000 pornographic films, was also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the very same bar last July.

The first of four unnamed women, or “Jane Does,” accused Jeremy, 67, of forcibly raping her at her Hollywood home when she was 25, back in 2014

