ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

aDune’ wins aBest Sound’ and aBest Cinematography’ at the 94th Oscars

NewsWire
0
0

The epic science fiction film ‘Dune’ directed by Denis Villeneuve won the title for ‘Best Sound’ and ‘Best Cinematography’ at the 94th Academy Awards that were held at the Dolby Theatre.

The five sound specialists cited for Dune — Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett and Mac Ruth — have 25 total Oscar nominations among them. Music composer Hans Zimmer’s epic score in the film is being touted as one of the key reasons for the film winning ‘The Best Sound’ award.

The score of Dune is brought to life by the clattering drums, operatic vocals and glorious pangs of bagpipes, which creates an atmosphere of intrigue, fear and genuine magic on a mysterious otherworld.

The film edged out ‘Belfast’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ to win the Oscar for ‘Best Sound’.

The ‘Best Cinematography’ honour came in as the film’s fifth Oscar. Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser took to stage as he accepted his much deserved award.

20220328-063805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taika Waititi directing movie adaptation of ‘The Incal’ graphic novel

    ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Coda’ win top honours at Writers Guild Awards...

    Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 15 – August...

    Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to screen at Cannes Film Festival