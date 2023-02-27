INDIA

Adv Lakshminarayanan sworn in as Addl Judge of Madras HC

NewsWire
0
0

Senior lawyer of Madras High Court, Advocate Lakshminarayanan was sworn in as the additional judge of the Madras High Court on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice T. Raja administered him the oath of office on the Madras High Court premises.

It may be noted that the Centre had issued notification on his appointment as Additional judge of Madras High Court on February 23. With the swearing-in of Justice Lakshminarayanan, the strength of the number of Judges in the High Court has reached 58 against the total sanctioned strength of 75.

Justice Lakshminarayan, in his acceptance speech, said that the transition from a lawyer to a judge was not an achievement but beyond self and added that it was a change from self-centered to selfless. He also added that it was time to put the nation beyond self.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. The newly sworn-in judge has a wide practice in several areas including constitutional law, civil, criminal, and intellectual property matters before the High Courts and Supreme Courts.

20230227-142404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Investment climate in India not-broad based, reduced uncertainty needed: Bank of...

    Gujarat govt issues show-cause notice to Morbi Nagar Palika, asks why...

    Changwon Shooting World Cup: India climb on top of medal tally...

    DIY hair masks for healthy hair