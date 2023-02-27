Senior lawyer of Madras High Court, Advocate Lakshminarayanan was sworn in as the additional judge of the Madras High Court on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice T. Raja administered him the oath of office on the Madras High Court premises.

It may be noted that the Centre had issued notification on his appointment as Additional judge of Madras High Court on February 23. With the swearing-in of Justice Lakshminarayanan, the strength of the number of Judges in the High Court has reached 58 against the total sanctioned strength of 75.

Justice Lakshminarayan, in his acceptance speech, said that the transition from a lawyer to a judge was not an achievement but beyond self and added that it was a change from self-centered to selfless. He also added that it was time to put the nation beyond self.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. The newly sworn-in judge has a wide practice in several areas including constitutional law, civil, criminal, and intellectual property matters before the High Courts and Supreme Courts.

