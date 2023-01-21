ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Advait Chandan, who helmed the ambitious remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ – the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has directed the music video of the soulful track, ‘Preet’ sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

The director shared that he wanted to portray Dhvani’s talent as an actor and he was pleasantly surprised by her performance and called her a ‘natural performer’.

Advait said: “She had done glamorous videos, dance videos before with Preet. I wanted to showcase her talent as an actor. She’s a very natural performer, very comfortable in her skin. I wanted to bring out those qualities in a music video. She’s so easy to work with, as an actor she’s very talented and has a very bright future.”

The song, which also features Guneet Singh Sodhi, is composed by Abhijit Vaghani and lyrics by Shloke Lal will be released on Hitz Music on January 24.

‘Preet’ is a part of Dhvani’s debut album ‘Lagan’.

