Ontario is expanding the advance day-use reservation service to 20 additional provincial parks bringing the total to 57. The initiative aims at reduce overcrowding and providing visitors with greater certainty when planning park visits on busy days like weekends and holidays.

“Ontario’s provincial parks are some of the most beautiful and well-loved places in our province, which is why we are always looking for ways to improve and modernize the Ontario Parks experience,” said Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini. “By expanding the advance daily vehicle permit service, we are responding to feedback from visitors who want a fast and convenient way to visit our parks so they can focus on what really matters – enjoying their visit to the fullest.”

Visitors can book a daily vehicle permit online up to five days in advance, reducing time spent registering when they arrive so they can spend more time enjoying the park.

Starting this spring, the advance daily vehicle permit service is expanding to the following provincial parks:

Wasaga Beach, Awenda, Rondeau and MacGregor Point – now available

Sauble Falls – as of April 21

Frontenac and Inverhuron – as of April 28

Bronte Creek, Fitzroy, Murphys Point, Oastler Lake, Petroglyphs, Port Burwell, Rideau River and Rock Point – as of May 12

Chutes, Esker Lakes, Ivanhoe Lake, Neys and White Lake – as of May 19

Ontario Parks encourages visitors to secure an advanced daily vehicle permit where available, especially during busy periods like weekends and holidays, to help guarantee access to participating provincial parks. Visitors can purchase their advance daily vehicle permit online at reservations.ontarioparks.com. Walk-up permits will continue to be sold, subject to availability.