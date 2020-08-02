Advani, Joshi invited to Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Ram Mandir Trust (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The officer in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Prakash Kumar Gupta has dismissed reports that flagbearers of the Ram temple movement and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are not being invited for the Bhoomi Pujan.

Gupta said such reports were aimed at creating a controversy, adding that an invitation had been sent to all eminent persons associated with the temple movement.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta said, “All prominent persons, including Advaniji, Joshiji, have been invited by mail and informed telephonically, too. Due to corona and health reasons, many distinguished invitees may not be able to come for the Bhoomi Pujan. One may be unable to come or may have difficulty in undertaking a long journey. There is no question of not inviting all imminent personalities, the trust respects the sentiments of all.”

Gupta opined that sending invitations by post does not guarantee that the invitation reaches in time. However, sending invitations by e-mail or phone is more convenient. An invitation conveyed on the phone adds a personal touch. Advani and Joshi have been invited telephonically, too.

On the other hand, when IANS contacted Advani at his 30, Prithviraj Road residence in New Delhi, the person who answered the phone said that no official programme has been decided yet by him to go to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan.

However, the person definitely accepted getting a call from Ayodhya, but said there was not much information regarding the Bhoomi Pujan. Advani’s personal secretary Deepak Chopra when contacted did not rsepond.

A colleague of senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi told IANS, “No call was received till Saturday. It may have come on Sunday, but I am on leave today. So I am not aware.”

Sources close to both senior BJP leaders said due to coronavirus and health reasons, they could join the Bhoomi Pujan programme via video from their respective residences.

The preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan programme of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya for the inaugural of the Bhoomi Pujan of the grand Ram temple. Holy earth and water from all major religious sites and sacred rivers of the country will form the ingredients of the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

–IANS

