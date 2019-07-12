Advisory for ODF-Plus launched

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria on Saturday launched an advisory document on ODF Plus, and Swachh Gram Darpan mobile app, which are aimed at managing solid waste in villages.

ODF-Plus is the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) with the objective of controlling the menace of liquid and solid waste in rural areas.

“In 2014, the Prime Minister introduced the SBM and now, because of people’s contribution, we are moving towards the 100 per cent success of this mission in October 2019,” said Kataria during National Planning Workshop on ODF Plus and Water Conservation here.

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer said the focus in ODF Plus would be on sustaining the momentum attained through ODF.

“We will scale up Solid and Liquid Waste Management with special focus on greywater management. We have come a long way and it has been possible because of all the people who came together to make SBM a Jan Andolan,” he said.

Over 5.6 lakh villages in 30 states and union territories have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) in rural India under SBM-Grameen.

