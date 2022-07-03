The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police on Sunday issued advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement to inform about the travel timings and travel restrictions for NH-44 during Amarnath Yatra 2022.

According to the advisory issued by the IGP Traffic Police, Jammu and Kashmir, empty tankers and trucks upto 10 tyres shall ply through Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The trucks up to 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the present, subject to the daily assessment by traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via NH-44 the trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway-44.

Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 p.m. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.

It said the movement of tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via ‘Yatra Convoys’ are advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and must plan their travel so as to reach their destination within this time period.

In case, the tourists fail to reach their destination within the stipulated time, i.e by 6 p.m., the security forces shall make such tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre, the traffic advisory added.

