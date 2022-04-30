The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday issued an advisory warning the e-commerce entities that are into selling or facilitating sale of wireless jammers to consumers through their e-commerce platforms to not sell them as possession and use need a license.

Sale and use of any wireless device without authorisation/license under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 or Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act (IWTA) 1933, unless exempted by rules, is illegal.

Jammers come under the purview of IWTA, 1933 and the Act lays down that license is required for possession and use of jammers.

As per the government guidelines, jammers may be allowed only under exceptional circumstances, only when authorised by Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said and advised the users to access the guidelines at https://cabsec.gov.in/others/jammerpolicy.

The Department of Telecommunication had issued an advisory on January 21, 2022 with reference to illegal facilitation and sale of wireless jammers on online platforms. Also, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had issued a letter to all e-commerce entities to comply with the rules and regulation laid down by the government against sale and purchase of any kind of mobile jammers.

Under Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, CCPA is empowered to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class, and prevent violation of consumers’ rights. Further, CCPA is empowered to prevent unfair trade practices and ensure that no person engages himself in unfair trade practices.

