A Delhi based lawyer Vikram Chauhan has complained to the Union Home Ministry against Delhi police officials posted in South East Delhi including an IPS officer for allegedly restricting lawyers from entering the Lajpat Nagar police station and not letting them meet their client, who was placed under arrest despite having a bullet injury.

Nauman Ali reportedly suffered a gunshot in an incident that took place inside Holy Family Hospital when two groups clashed there. A few clips of the incident had also gone viral on the social media.

“Ali who is pursuing LLM from Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia University had got injured in the incident. My female colleague Tanisha reached the hospital after the incident to provide help to the victim. However, the police came and took Ali, who was on a wheelchair, with them. They also allegedly misbehaved with Tanisha. They took Ali to the AIIMS trauma centre and later to the Lajpat Nagar police station. Tanisha reached the police station, but was stopped whereas as per the law everybody has a right to speak to their counsel,” said Chauhan.

He said that he called the SHOs, Jamia and Lajpat Nagar. The SHO Jamia didn’t respond to the calls, while SHO Lajpat Nagar said that he had no idea about what was going on. Chauhan said that the gates of the police stations were locked and nobody was allowed to go inside. He alleged that the police was acting under pressure to save an accused.

However, contrary to his remarks, the police said that three FIRs were lodged in the incident, two with the New Friends Colony police station and one with the Jamia police station. The police said that they made arrests from both the sides and did not side with anyone. They added that the alleged accused was taken to Lajpat Nagar police station as there was tension in the area and they wanted to maintain law and order.

