INDIA

Advocate gets e-challan for stolen motorbike

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre turn of events, an advocate in Lucknow has received an e-challan for riding his motorbike without a helmet, seven days after his two-wheeler was stolen from the premises of the district court.

Apparently, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the new high court premises without changing its number plate.

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7.

“On July 4, I parked my vehicle at gate no-2 of the district court and went inside. When I returned around 5.30 p.m., my bike was missing from the spot where I parked. I called Dial 112 and then the police. However, the motorbike could not be found,” he said in the FIR.

“On July 11, I got an e-challan worth Rs 6,000 from the traffic department.”

As per the copy of the e-challan, the lifters (a rider and a pillion) were riding through a crossing near the new high court in Gomti Nagar without a helmet on. Their footage was captured by the CCTV and thus, the e-challan.

When the Wazirganj police station where the FIR is lodged, was contacted, they said that the matter is being investigated and would be looked into.

Confirming the lodging of FIR, Upendra Yadav, investigating officer, said: “I am aware of matter and e-challan. The case is being investigated and the accused will be caught soon.”

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP (West), said, “we are looking into the matter”.

2023071740353

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kalicharan sent to 2-day police remand

    A dangerous high: Bolivia’s unwelcome black cocaine

    Microblogging platform Koo launches app in Assamese language

    PKL organisers plans to launch Women’s Kabaddi League