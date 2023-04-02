INDIA

A day after an advocate, Virender Kumar, was shot dead in Dwarka area, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have identified the two accused involved in the murder and raids were being conducted to nab them.

The accused were identified as Pradeep and Naresh, both residents of Sannoth village. Both killed the victim two kilometers away from Dwarka court.

The police have learnt that accused Pradeep attacked Virender in 2017, but the victim had managed to escape while his driver was killed.

A personal security official was given to the victim by the Delhi Police after that incident. However, during Covid-19, his PSO was removed.

“We have got a CCTV footage in which both the accused could be seen following the victim by a bike,” the police source said.

The source said that in 1987, the grandfather of one of the accused was killed and the family wanted to take revenge. Since then, this personal enmity is going on.

Meanwhile, all the district courts will observe strike on Monday to show their solidarity with the advocate community.

