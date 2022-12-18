INDIA

Advocates booked for assaulting woman SI in Thiruvanathapuram court premises

Police in Thiruvananthapuram’s Vanchiyoor has registered a criminal case, for insulting a woman’s modesty and alleged misbehaviour, against 20 advocates for assaulting a woman Sub-Inspector of Police at the district court premises here.

The police action came following a complaint filed by Aleena Cyrus, a sub-inspector attached to the Valiyathura police station.

According to police, a person was taken into custody by the Valiyathura police for anti-social activities but later released on bail.

The police said that the sub-inspector appeared in the court on Saturday as part of the case and she was assaulted by advocate Pranav who was the lawyer representing the arrested person. Pranav was accompanied by other advocates and abuses were hurled at the woman police officer.

There have been clashes between advocates of Vanchiyoor court with policemen earlier also but a complaint against advocates by a woman police officer is for the first time. Advocates of this court had earlier assaulted journalists and even stone pelting had taken place on this court premises during one of such fights a couple of years ago.

