INDIA

Advocates’ group urges CJI to transfer cattle smuggling case outside Bengal

A group of 82 advocates from West Bengal, practicing at the Calcutta High Court as well as different district courts, have approached Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramanna with an appeal to take appropriate steps to transfer the cattle smuggling to any court outside West Bengal.

In the plea, a copy of which has also been forwarded to Union Law and Justice Minister, Kiren Rijuju, they cited the recent development of special CBI judge Rajesh Chakraborty at Asansol, receiving a threat letter that he and his family would be booked in narcotics case if he does not clear the bail application of Trinamool Congress strongman, Anubrata Mondal, who had been arrested by the central agency in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

In the letter to the CJI, this group of advocates argued that since Mondal is the Birbhum district President of the ruling party, they are concerned about the attempts to intimidate judicial officers for the benefit of that “highly influential politician,” in custody.

“We, the general lawyers of Calcutta High Court and other district courts of West Bengal, are very concerned upon coming to know about such fact and strongly protest against such attack upon the judiciary. We beseech Your Lordship to take an appropriate step in the matter and to transfer the said case from West Bengal to any other state, so that the administration of justice may not be interfered with and/or hampered and the erring persons are punished accordingly,” the letter read.

