Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said the state will contribute immensely towards India becoming a global power.

“I assure that the performance of Karnataka in defence and aerospace will continue to add to the strength and might of our defence,” he said.

Participating in the inaugural function of Aero India Show 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru, CM Bommai said that the state is indebted to PM Modi and defence ministry for allowing Karnataka to host 14th Aero India Show.

“This edition is a very special edition. In terms of size, in terms of performance and in terms of exhibits. One of the largest air shows internationally, and India has once again proved its capability in the defence sector by conducting this marvellous air show,” CM Bommai said.

“During Covid times when the Paris Airshow was closed we performed in 2021 in the very same venue. This time, we are repeating it with a special number of exhibits, number of delegates and number of displays. Therefore, we are proud of our Aero India show, capabilities of the defence ministry which will be exhibited for another four days here,” he explained.

“As far as Karnataka is concerned, right from 1940, when HAL was founded and started working, in 1950 BHEL, DRDO started working, in 1960’s ISRO started working. In 1970 the first satellite Aryabhatta was assembled in Bengaluru.

“Now, we are one of the leading states in aerospace and defence. 65 per cent of our capabilities in the country are from Bengaluru,” he said.

While giving assurances to PM Modi, Bommai said “Sir, we just promise you, going by your hard work and your ambition to make India the greatest global world power, Karnataka will certainly be one of the greatest contributors in terms of economy, social order as well as in defence.

“We have got a new defence and aerospace policy which is very ambitious. In the next five years, we are going to lay out a policy where more than 45,000 youngsters will be involved in building the defence and aerospace industry in Bengaluru and other places and once again I thank our PM who dreams of greater India, he is leading the country by example and leads from the front.”

