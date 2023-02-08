INDIALIFESTYLE

Aero India show: Flight operations at B’luru airport to be impacted for 10 days from today

The flight operation at the KempeGowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAL) will be affected in the backdrop of Aero India Show 2023 scheduled to be held between February 13 and 17. The authorities have announced that the flight services will be partially suspended for 10 days from Wednesday ahead of the 14th edition of the show.

The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru and the preparations are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru to inaugurate the spectacular international show of metal birds.

“There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February, 2023,” the official announcement of KIAL stated. The passengers have been asked to look into the official portal to know more about the flight schedules.

The KIAL has announced airspace closure timings and for queries on revised, changed flight schedule, passengers are asked to get connected to their respective airline. “We request all passengers travelling through Bengaluru airport during this period to plan the travel time accordingly,” the statement said.

The Bengaluru airport flight operation would be closed for rehearsals between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 8. On February 12 it will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the same reason.

On February 13, flight operations will be closed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the inauguration ceremony and Air Display. On February 14 and 15, the Bengaluru airport would be closed for Air Display between 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

On February 16 and 17, the flight operations will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m for Air Display.

