ATK Mohun Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando has urged his players to only keep their focus on match against Maziya S&RC and not to think about result in the other game when they face the Maldivian side in the final round of Group D in the AFC Cup at the Salt Lake stadium here on Tuesday.

The Group D was thrown wide open following the second round of matches that saw both Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan revive their campaigns with wins over Gokulam Kerala FC and Bashundhara Kings respectively.

Gokulam Kerala enjoy a superior head-to-head count on account of their 4-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. Gokulam Kerala’s 0-1 loss to Maziya has meant all possible outcomes are still possible with all four clubs tied on three points apiece from two games.

They would be aware that any slip-up on Tuesday will be fatal to their chances of making the next round.

However, winners would automatically be in a favorable position to qualify. Though they would be aware that in going for a victory, they can’t afford to let their guard down at the back.

“It’s a big opportunity for us. We are thinking about the Maziya match because it’s very important one. I know the players are tired after these close matches. Our target is to win and get three points. Then to see what happened in Bashundhara Kings (match),” he said.

“We know that in their league they are incredible. Because in the championship in the Maldives, they are the best team. They had very good performances in the past. The plan of them is very clear, that transitions in defense. It’s different than the last season. After the win against the Gokulam FC, they must be very motivated,” ATK Mohun Bagan coach said.

20220523-214601