SPORTSFOOTBALL

AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India women beat Myanmar 2-1 to qualify for Round 2

NewsWire
0
0

The India U17 women’s national team beat Myanmar 2-1 in its concluding AFC U-17 Womens Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie to qualify from Group F for Round 2 of the tournament, here on Friday.

In the three-team group, India won both their matches against the Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar and finished with six points. The Round 2 of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers is scheduled for September later this year.

After Sulanjana and Pooja put India in a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute, Myanmar threatened to make a comeback when Ya Min Phyu reduced the margin for them in the 75th minute. The last 15 minutes turned out to be a tense affair as Myanmar pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Indian defence stood tall to thwart the rival attackers.

During this period, Myanmar, looking for the elusive goal, turned physical at times and two of their players — Yu Yu Naing and Ya Min Phyu — were given marching orders by the referee for some off-the-ball fouls, leaving them with nine players on the pitch in the last few minutes.

It was Sulanjana, who gave India the lead in the 26th minute after Sonibia Devi’s attempt was saved by Myanmar goalkeeper Thu Zar Aung, but the rebound fell perfectly for Sulanjana to send it home with all the time in the world.

India doubled the lead seven minutes later from a counter-attack when Sibani Devi raced from the right to square the ball for Pooja to tap the ball in. Ya Min Phyu managed to pull one back for Myanmar in the 75th minute from a free-kick  a momentary lapse by Indian custodian Anisha Oraon contributed to the goal to some extent.

The Young Tigresses started the game on a positive note. The Indian girls looked strong from the beginning as the attacking trio of Menaka Devi, Sulanjana Raul and Pooja combined well to wreak havoc in the rival area and open the defence time and again. That Myanmar conceded two goals in a span of seven minutes spoke volumes about the dominance of Young Tigresses.

Later in the second half, head coach Priya PV made some changes as Shivani Toppo was brought in place of Sonibia Devi and Remi Thokchom was brought in place of Sulanjana, respectively.

“It was really a good game and my girls played extremely well. I am very happy for them,” coach Priya said after the match.

She, however, made her intention clear of playing an attacking brand of football in Round 2 to be played in September.

“Our tactics will remain the same. We will continue to play attacking football. But we will sit down and make plans for Round 2,” the coach said.

20230428-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stimac calls Pritam Kotal, Naorem Mahesh Singh as replacements in senior...

    Three France players receive vile racist abuse on social media after...

    Real Madrid at home to Valencia, injuries continue to bite Barcelona

    Kit, official ball and trophies of 61st Subroto Cup Edition Unveiled