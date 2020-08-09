Affle India reports 42% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Affle (India) Ltd has reported a 42.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 18.77 crore. During the corresponding period of last fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 13.19 crore.

It reported a 20.37 per cent increase in its revenue from operations at Rs 89.77 crore during the period under review, the consumer intelligence-driven technology company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle (India) said: “The resilient nature of our business enabled our continued growth trajectory in Q1 FY2021 with stronger demand in June from both India and international markets across industry verticals.

The lockdown helped the company to accelerate the consumer adoption of mobile apps and online services in India and it is well-positioned to benefit from this trend, the CEO said.

“Affle remains committed to deliver new innovations and leverage capabilities to drive sustainable growth, while looking to invest in credible consolidation opportunities that shall enhance value for our stakeholders,” he added.

–IANS

rrb/sn/kr