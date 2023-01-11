After three years of the pandemic, work-from-home has created a paradigm shift in the minds of both employers and employees in the digital world, creating a 36-degree office space within the comfort of their homes.

The Indian consumers have realised that printers are more important to their daily life than they have ever been.

Keeping this changing pace of work, HP Inc has brought three new mid-range, and affordable Smart Tank printers for micro/home businesses which are looking for more affordable printing solutions with low-cost print per page.

The three newly-launched printers are HP Smart Tank 580, available for Rs 18,848; HP Smart Tank 520 for Rs 15,980 and HP Smart Tank 210 for Rs 13,326.

Let us see if the HP Smart Tank 580 wireless All-in-One printer, weighing nearly 5 kgs, can help you run your business from home in an efficient way.

Understanding the requirements of micro businesses needing low-cost printing, the device can print up to 12,000 black pages or 6,000 colour pages of ink in the box.

For a small travel agency or a consulting business at home needing everyday printouts, this product becomes extremely suitable.

With the HP Smart app, the setup is seamless, with an animated step-by-step setup guide from your smartphone.

During the setup process, you will receive a pop-up notification for a firmware prompting for an installation. Accept it and run the update.

You can print from anywhere with ‘Private Pickup’ and can even scan both sides of IDs such as Aadhaar and save on a single page.

Without compromising on quality, the printer offers ink sensors that help prevent costly printhead replacements. It offers colour-coded, mess-free recyclable bottles for easy refill.

You can stay connected and keep printing with self-healing Wi-Fi and the printer also offers mobile fax with best-in-class HP Smart app.

The printer is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 7, Android, iOS, macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 10.15 Catalina operating systems.

The device is environmentally-friendly, with 45 per cent recycled plastics  no more cartridge waste with cartridge-free Smart Tank.

The ‘Auto-heal’ feature removes distracting marks and hole punches. You can also save scans as searchable PDF, TXT, and DOCX files via the app.

The device helps organise documents 50 per cent faster with the Shortcuts tool.

Conclusion: This Smart Tank printer is designed for the everyday printing needs of home users, micro and small businesses.

If you are looking for affordable, easy-to-use, and smart printing solutions, this is your go-to printer for an enhanced experience.

