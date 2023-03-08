As elementary and secondary schools take their annual March Break from Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17, Toronto is offering students and families many free and affordable activities beginning this weekend.

Drop-in programs

City community centres offer free or low-cost programs for all ages, such as swimming, skating, basketball, volleyball, floor and ball hockey.

Conservatories and greenhouses

Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during March Break. Admission is free, and the conservatories are wheelchair accessible. While Allen Gardens is undergoing renovations, washrooms inside the conservatory are closed. Portable washrooms are available outside by the playground.

High Park animal display

Toronto’s oldest animal attraction, High Park animal display, has entertained people for 120 years and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. High Park is closed to vehicle traffic on weekends and public holidays.

Riverdale Farm

Visit a working farm in the centre of the city. Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Skating

Many outdoor artificial ice rinks are open throughout March Break, weather permitting. All indoor leisure skating programs, including caregiver and tot, family skate and shinny, are free for all ages. Hockey helmets approved by the Canadian Standards Association are mandatory for children under six years of age.

Skiing and snowboarding

Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre will offer downhill leisure skiing and snowboarding, as well as lessons during March Break, weather dependent.

Swimming

City pools will offer free leisure swimming during March Break.

Toronto Island Park

Just minutes away from downtown by ferry, Toronto Island Park is a great place to walk, cycle, explore and enjoy the city skyline.

Toronto Zoo

Residents can spend March Break discovering more than 3,500 animals while exploring more than 10 km of walking trails and four tropical pavilions. The Toronto Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Terra Lumina night walk experience ends Sunday, April 9. There will be shows every night during March Break to provide additional opportunities for people to experience it before it closes.

Toronto Public Library

Kids and teens can explore programs, workshops, books and more at a local branch or online during March Break. More information is available on the Toronto Public Library website: www.tpl.ca/marchbreak.

Toronto History Museums

Toronto History Museums offer drop-in activities for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11 and 12 and March 15 to 19. Some activities may require pre-registration.

Fort York National Historic Site

Enjoy March Break at Fort York National Historic Site with outdoor activities and tours for all ages. Delve into cultural traditions from around the world with hands-on food, music and archaeology activities. Visitors can sample a cookie in the historic kitchen, participate in a pop-up music museum and investigate objects unearthed on site.

Todmorden Mills

Todmorden Mills will offer crafts and vintage games in the Brewery, an art exhibit in the Papermill Gallery and nature bingo in the Wildflower Preserve.

Mackenzie House

In this hands-on workshop, participants will design and print their own one word poster on the 1845 printing press using vintage wooden type from the Mackenzie House printshop collection.

Scarborough Museum

Families can try various games, learn more about local and global histories, and enjoy the sights and sounds of diverse musical traditions from Toronto, past and present. A yoga workshop showing how ancient wellness tools can help people reconnect will also be offered. Pre-registration is required for the yoga workshop.

Montgomery’s Inn

Participants can test their observation skills with an all-ages scavenger hunt through the historic inn. Activity stations will offer opportunities for dressing up, taking selfies and playing games.

Spadina Museum

Spadina Museum will offer an opportunity to engage with Black Histories in the Dis/Mantle exhibition tour and a drop-in identity quilt-making activity. A scavenger hunt and origami craft activity will be offered on March 18 and 19.

Colborne Lodge

March Break visitors to Colborne Lodge Coach House can view ice skates and ice harvesting equipment from the late 1800s and make a craft with fleece from the llamas at the High Park Zoo.

Gibson House Museum

Visitors can dive into a multi-sensory experience of Toronto’s foodways through demonstrations and food activations or try their hand at games in the parlour and weaving in the Sustainable Studio.

Guild Park & Gardens and Clark Centre for the Arts

Families can explore the sculptures in Guild Park & Gardens and visit the Clark Centre for the arts for free art exhibits, workshops, colouring activities and a scavenger hunt.

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre

Families can visit the Cedar Ridge Creative Centre, housed in a historic mansion, for a free art exhibition before enjoying the nearby trails to Morningside park.