The Afghan army’s Special Forces freed 24 people from a prison at a Taliban hideout in restive northern province of Kunduz overnight, a local official confirmed on Thursday.

“The special operation was launched in Kabuli Qishlaq village of Haqtash district Wednesday night. No armed clash took place following the raid as the militants manning the Taliban hideout fled before troops’ arrival,” Mohammad Omar Haqtash told the Xinhua news.

The freed people received medical treatment after they were shifted to an army camp, according to the official.

“Those among the freed people were members of Afghan army and police as well as civilians. They will join their families soon on Thursday,” he added.

The militants frequently set up temporary checkpoints in areas where security forces have weak presence to nab security forces members and government employees.

The Afghan commandos released 42 people, including two dozen militaries, from a Taliban detention centre in neighbouring Baghlan province on Monday night.

The Taliban militant group has not made comment on the report so far.

–IANS

int/rs