Afghan brooms containing heroin seized at Attari by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it has seized 5.480 kgs of heroin valued at Rs 38.36 crore from the Integrated Check Point of Attari, Amritsar.

The DRI has arrested an Afghan national over the consignment of “Afghan Brooms” in which the heroin was concealed.

A DRI official said that in its endeavour to curb drug trafficking, it detected a novel modus operandi of heroin smuggling into India through the land route at the India-Pakistan border.

The official said that based on specific intelligence developed and further profiling by DRI officers, a consignment of brooms was intercepted at the Integrated Check Post.

“On examination, 5.480 kg heroin worth Rs 38.36 cr was seized on May 11. In the consignment of 4,000 pieces of brooms in 40 bags, the heroin was filled in 442 hollow short sticks of river cane/bamboo (in 3 bags) with the ends of such sticks artificially sealed and such sticks were further concealed/camouflaged by being placed/packed inside “Afghan Brooms” which were from outside tied up with iron wire,” said the official.

The consignment of Afghan brooms from Afghanistan was imported by an Afghan national with fake Indian IDs in connivance with his Indian wife.

The accused Afghan and his wife were earlier held by the Delhi police in a NDPS case. Recently they were released on bail.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

