SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan central bank injects more money to stabilise local currency

NewsWire
0
0

Afghanistan’s central bank announced that it would further inject $12 million into the local market to boost the national currency, afghani.

The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that it was requesting all eligible banks and monetary service providers, among others, to participate in the auction scheduled for Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In auction bids, partial settlement of currencies is not allowed and the winners of the auction must deposit in the Da Afghanistan Bank their money at one time in cash,” the statement said.

The US dollar has depreciated against afghani compared with a couple of weeks ago.

The DAB conducted auctioning of $12 million late in April.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the US has frozen more than $9 billion of assets of the central bank, thus undermining the banking system of the war-torn country.

20220511-090802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Kashmir Files impact: Activist wants Indian film makers to document...

    Imran Khan must resign over illegal foreign funding: Maryam Nawaz

    I’m a living example of censorship in Pakistan: Hamid Mir

    Protesting Afghan women injured in stampede in Kabul