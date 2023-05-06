WORLD

Afghan forces kill 2 IS operatives in Kabul

Afghan security forces launched operations against suspected hideout of the Daesh or hardliner Islamic State (IS) outfit on the outskirts of the capital city Kabul a news statement of Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said.

The operations were launched in Bagrami district of the province on Friday evening during which two members of the armed group were killed, Xinhua news agency reported.

No security personnel or civilians were injured during the operations which lasted for a while, the news statement asserted.

More than a dozen suspected IS operatives have been killed in operations by Afghan security forces in Kabul and the northern Mazar-i-Sharif city over the past couple of months.

