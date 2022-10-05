WORLD

Afghan forces kill 3 IS operatives, arrest 1 in eastern Kunar province

NewsWire
0
0

Afghan security forces have killed three militants affiliated with the hardliner Daesh or the Islamic State (IS) outfit in the eastern Kunar province.

“Personnel of GDI during operations in Shigal district of Kunar province have killed three members of Khawarej (a reference to Islamic State group) including infamous member Maawia who was involved in subversive activities to create law and order problems,” the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said in a statement on Wednesday, without giving the exact date of the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate statement, the intelligence entity said that its personnel had arrested the financial in-charge of Khawarej Abdul Malik, who collected funds and recruited fighters for the hardliner group in Kunar province.

The Taliban-run administration has termed the Islamic State as a serious threat, saying security forces would continue to crack down on the militant outfit, which has claimed responsibility for some deadly blasts in the country.

20221005-145603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India consolidate their T20I team ranking at the top following thrilling...

    Suu Kyi’s party spokesperson detained

    Max Verstappen’s frustration totally understandable, says Red Bull’s team principal

    Putin ready to escalate perhaps up to the brink of nuke...