Scores of militants have been killed in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province as government forces launched a counter-offensive to repel Taliban attacks, a police official said on Friday.

“Scores of the armed insurgents have been killed over the past 48 hours and the Taliban attacks on Nahrin, Baghlan-e-Markazai and Dahn-e-Ghori districts have been repulsed,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

He also added that reinforcement had been reached and the situation would be soon brought under control.

Taliban militants in have seized parts of the restive Baghlan province over the past few days.

In the meantime, Brigadier Safihullah Mohammadi who serves as a member of the reinforcement forces in Baghlan, told reporters on Friday that some 100 Taliban fighters had been killed and injured over the past two days during operations backed by fighting planes.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected the claim, saying fighting has been continuing and the militants are defending their positions.

Taliban militants have intensified their activities since the start of the US-led forces’s withdrawal on May 1.

According to the security officials, the Taliban has intensified activities in Helmand, Zabul, Baghlan, Herat, Farah, Faryab, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces, and scores of militants and security personnel have been killed.

–IANS

ksk/