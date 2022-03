Afghan security forces have launched a crackdown on armed opponents in Deh Salah district of the northern Baghlan province.

The crackdown, according to the official, was launched on Tuesday on the outskirts of Deh Salah district, Xinhua reported citing provincial police spokesman Edris Shirzad.

In the meantime, some locals on the condition of anonymity confirmed the fighting which inflicted casualties on both sides.

20220330-145814