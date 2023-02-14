WORLD

Afghan forces raid IS hideout in Kabul, several insurgents killed: official

Afghan forces raided a hideout of the IS in Police District 8 of Kabul, killing several insurgents, chief spokesman of the Taliban-run caretaker administration Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

“The security forces attacked an important hideout of the IS in Kartai Naw locality of Police District 8 on Monday evening, killing several insurgents,” Mujahid tweeted.

Since the operation site is at a residential area, the operation was carried out slowly and carefully to protect the locals, the chief spokesman said, Xinhua reported.

A number of foreign nationals were among the IS militants but didn’t identify their nationalities, Mujahid said, adding that the militants had been involved in recent terrorists attacks in Kabul.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran has also confirmed the operation, saying the crackdown on the hideout of IS militants in Police District 8 of Kabul is still going on.

