WORLD

Afghan govt inaugurates major agro project in eastern Laghman province

NewsWire
0
7

The Taliban-run administration has inaugurated a major agricultural project to cover 20,000 hectares of land in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, provincial Governor Zainul Abidin Madani said on Friday.

At a cost of 20 billion afghanis and as a joint venture of the government and private sector, the project was launched in Qargahyi district on Thursday, the official said, adding that the project would irrigate 20,000 hectares of lands to cultivate more crops and develop gardening, vegetable cultivation with the objective to export agricultural products, Xinhua news agency reported.

Welcoming the step as an initiative toward achieving self-sufficiency, locals called upon the administration to launch more such projects elsewhere in the country to create job opportunities for the people.

Earlier the authorities launched a 280-km long water canal in the northern Balkh province and extraction of crude oil in the neighboring Sari Pul province over the past couple of weeks.

20220415-142607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea aims to commercialise 6G mobile services by 2028

    Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places

    Sydney sealed off with latest uptick in Covid cases

    Finnish oppn party Chair won’t seek re-election