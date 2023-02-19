The Afghan caretaker administration has decided to change former US military bases into economic zones to bolster economic activities, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Sunday.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Economic Commission with Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on the chair, Bakhtar said in its report, adding that the pilot project would begin from Kabul and Balkh, and expand to other parts of the country.

The military bases, after turning into economic zones, would be gradually handed over to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Bakhtar.

The US and its allies pulled out troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, leaving the military bases behind.

20230219-173202