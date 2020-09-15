Afghan intelligence officer killed in explosion

Kabul, Sep 15 (IANS) An Afghan intelligence officer was killed and three others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, a top official said.

“A vehicle of National Directorate of Security (NDS) was passing by the Angor Bagh locality of Jalalabad city in the morning when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated,” provincial spokesman Attahullah Khogiani told Xinhua news agency.

The explosion also damaged the vehicle, he added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Over the past months, major Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of attacks by the Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) terror outfit.

Violence still lingers in the war-torn country at the time as the first round of peace talks between an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives was underway in Doha.

–IANS

ksk/