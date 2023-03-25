SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan police arrested six people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities, including murder here, a police official said.

The arrested were also suspected of involvement in armed robbery and theft, said Fazal Hadi, a senior officer of Police District 7 in Kabul city on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested men have confessed to their crimes, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a similar crackdown on criminals, police arrested four suspected murderers in Kabul last week.

Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements to ensure law and order in the war-torn country.

