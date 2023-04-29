SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan police bust gang of robbers in Khost province

Afghan Police have busted an eight-member gang of robbers and thieves in the eastern Khost province, state media reported.

The arrested gang members were involved in criminal activities, including armed robbery, kidnapping, theft and creating law and order problems in Khost province and its vicinity, the state-run Bakhtar news agency report said on Friday.

All the arrested men have been referred to concerned bodies for further interrogation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In similar operations, police captured more than a dozen criminals in the capital Kabul a couple of weeks ago.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements in the war-ravaged country.

