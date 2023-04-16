SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four members of the gang in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, a local police official said.

According to deputy to station house officer in Police District 5 of the Kabul city, Mawlawi Rozi Mohammad Nazari, on Sunday, the operation was conducted on Saturday.

The arrested gang members were involved in criminal activities, including armed robbery, and theft in parts of the Kabul city, the official said, adding that the arrested men have confessed to their crimes, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the second gang of criminals busted in Kabul in one week. Previously police busted a gang of criminals, including kidnappers, and arrested 14 outlaws in Police District 11 seven days ago.

As part of its efforts to ensure peace, security, law and order, the Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminals, irresponsible armed persons and drug traffickers in the war-ravaged Asian country.

