A weapon cache was discovered by police in Mazar-i-Sharif city of Afghanistan’s Balkh province following a special operation, with a variety of arms and ammunition confiscated, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said.

“The operation was launched today in Police District 5 and police discovered a rocket-propelled grenade, an 82 mm caliber gun, anti-aircraft gun, 54 stock hand grenades and hundreds of rounds of bullets,” Waziri told reporters here on Saturday.

Police would continue to collect arms and ammunitions from anyone from non-security organisations to stabilise peace and security in the province, the official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In similar operations a couple of weeks ago, police also collected 40 pieces of arms including several AK-47 rifles from some individuals in Balkh province.

20220911-021002