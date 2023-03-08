Afghan police have killed eight alleged kidnappers in a crackdown against outlaws in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said on Wednesday.

“Units of police launched an operation against the hideout of a kidnapping gang in Khwaja Khairan locality, Police District 7 of Mazar-i-sharif city Wednesday morning, killing eight and discovered arms and ammunitions including three assault rifles, two pistols and three cars from the site of the operation,” Waziri told Xinhua news agency.

Two police personnel had been injured during the fire exchange with the gang, the official added.

In similar operations, the police arrested 10 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities in Balkh province some two weeks ago.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements in Afghanistan to ensure law and order in the war-torn country.

