WORLD

Afghan police rescue child, arrest 3 kidnappers in capital

NewsWire
0
0

Afghan police have rescued a child from kidnappers’ clutch in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul and arrested three kidnappers, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

Without providing more details, the officer said on Sunday that the child was rescued in Police District 10 very recently and an investigation had been initiated into the case.

In a crackdown on criminal elements, Afghan police have arrested 17 alleged criminals on charge of involvement in criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, mobile snatching and creating law and order problems in Kabul and the northern Mazar-i-Sharif city over the past three days.

In economically-impoverished Afghanistan, criminal gangs, including kidnappers, often attempt to target wealthy families by kidnapping their members, demanding huge amounts of cash as ransom for the kidnapped individuals’ release, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on outlaws and criminal elements as part of efforts to ensure law and order in the country.

20230501-000803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga: Rock-bottom Elche looking for third coach of this season

    302 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN refugee agency

    Video claiming Putin is using body doubles goes viral on Russian...

    US administers 300 mn Covid-19 shots in 150 days