Afghan police seize 30 assault rifles in Mazar-i-Sharif

The Afghan police have collected arms and ammunitions including 30 pieces of AK-47 assault rifles from individuals in the northern Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Balkh province, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said on Monday.

Police have launched separate operations and searched houses over the past couple of weeks and resultantly discovered 30 pieces of AK-47, a stock of rocket propelled grenade (RPG-7) and ammunitions, Waziri told reporters.

Waziri also noted that police would install CCTV surveillance cameras in parts of Mazar-i-Sharif city to further ensure security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Locals say that collecting arms from irresponsible armed persons and installing security cameras would help check criminal activities in the city.

At least two medical workers were abducted in Mazar-i-Sharif city a few months ago, and a bomb blast claimed seven lives and injured eight others in the city last week.

20221212-130002

