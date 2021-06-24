Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has embarked on a two-day visit to Washington where he will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden, other administration officials and lawmakers, the government in Kabul said on Thursday.

Ghani, accompanied by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and other government officials, left Kabul on Wednesday night.

According to the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Ghani will discuss with the US side about the new chapter in relations between the two countries, strengthening of diplomatic relations and support of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The two sides will also discuss cooperation of the US in Afghanistan’s economic and development sectors and the joint fight against terrorism, according to the Palace.

The trip came as violence lingers in war-torn Afghanistan as the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country.

About 3,500 US forces and 7,000 NATO troops will be withdrawn before September 11.

Since the withdrawal began, about 70 districts has been fell to the Taliban.

