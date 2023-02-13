LIFESTYLEWORLD

Afghanistan’s Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghanis (about 50,000 U.S. dollars) in cash to help the quake-affected people in Turkey, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Monday.

The Afghan caretaker government had earlier announced to donate 15 million afghanis (166,712 dollars) to the quake-affected people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 33,000 people, with tens of thousands injured.

