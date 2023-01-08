WORLD

Afghan rescue team recovers 3 miners after 61 hours

NewsWire
0
0

The rescue team has recovered three miners from under the debris after 61 hours in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

“The remaining two miners were recovered from under debris at 09:20 p.m. Saturday while another was rescued on Friday and thus the rescue operation is over after 61 hours,” the provincial director of information and culture Qari Maazudin said on Sunday.

Several miners were working in a tunnel of a gold mine in Yawan district on Thursday when the tunnel caved in, trapping the three people, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the official.

The trio had been recovered and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, the official added.

20230108-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boris Johnson tops poll of post-war leaders thought to have done...

    Texas Democrats attempt to block voting restrictions bill

    Mikhail Gorbachev, last big leader of the Soviet Union, dies at...

    S.Korea approves mass production plan for light armed helicopters