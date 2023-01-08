The rescue team has recovered three miners from under the debris after 61 hours in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

“The remaining two miners were recovered from under debris at 09:20 p.m. Saturday while another was rescued on Friday and thus the rescue operation is over after 61 hours,” the provincial director of information and culture Qari Maazudin said on Sunday.

Several miners were working in a tunnel of a gold mine in Yawan district on Thursday when the tunnel caved in, trapping the three people, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the official.

The trio had been recovered and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, the official added.

