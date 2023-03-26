The Afghan security forces have discovered a weapon cache and mine-making center of Daesh, or Islamic State (IS), in Shiberghan, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province, the provincial police chief said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces raided a house in Sakhi Abad village of Shiberghan on Saturday and discovered a variety of arms and ammunition, including a suicide vest, hand grenades and objects used in making mines and explosive devices, Shah Mohammad Ahmadi said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The official didn’t say whether anyone had been arrested.

However, the police chief claimed that the IS-affiliated militants were planning to launch subversive activities but their plot had been foiled.

In similar operations, the Afghan security forces discovered and seized arms and ammunition, including 17 AK-47 assault rifles, in the eastern Kunar province.

The Afghan forces have intensified their crackdown on the rival IS outfit and in the latest operations have killed four IS-affiliated militants on the outskirts of Kabul over the past week.

