INDIAWORLD

Afghan security forces kill 2 IS militants

NewsWire
0
0

Security forces have stormed a hideout of the Islamic State (IS) outfit in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing two and arrested another, said a statement of the provincial department for information and culture released on Monday.

The operation carried out by personnel of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) or the country’s counter-spy agency in the Police District 4 of Jalalabad city late Sunday killed the two insurgents and arrested another, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Security forces also discovered and seized a quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK-47 assault rifle, a M16 assault rifle, several landmines and explosive devices during the operation, the statement said.

20221212-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC affirms quashing of Calcutta University V-C’s reappointment by HC

    Russian troops have killed 2,187 Mariupol residents, claims city council

    CBI files chargesheet against 16 in Rs 947.71cr loan fraud case

    Top bars in Hong Kong