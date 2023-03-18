SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan security forces raid IS hideouts, kill insurgents: Official

NewsWire
Afghan security forces raided hideouts of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in northern Balkh province on Friday night, killing several insurgents, chief spokesman of the Afghan caretaker administration Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted in Police Districts 5, 6 and 8 of Mazar-i-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, according to the official.

Mujahid didn’t specify the number of IS militants killed in the operations. He said one security personnel was also injured during the operations.

The security forces have also seized arms and ammunition during the operations.

