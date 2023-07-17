Hasiba Noori, a renowed Afghan singer who had sought refuge in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.

The Afghanistan-based AMU TV reported that the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

The sources said on Sunday that Pakistani police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Khosbo Ahmadi, a friend and fellow singer, confirmed Noori’s death through a social media post.

However, no further details regarding the circumstances of her death were provided.

Having left Afghanistan almost a year ago, Noori had found sanctuary in Islamabad, where she had gradually resumed her artistic activities. AMU TV reported.

She was celebrated for her captivating performances of traditional folk songs presented in a modern style.

